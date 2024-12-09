Telangana ACB nabs senior accountant for demanding Rs 40K bribe

Hyderabad: A senior accountant of the district treasury office in Khammam was caught demanding Rs 40,000 as a bribe for performing official duties.
Anti-corruption bureau (ACB) officials arrested Katta Nagesh who demanded bribe money to process the revised pay scale, including pay fixation, service pension, gratuity, enhanced family pension, normal family pension bills and commutation totalling Rs 3,92,960.
The work concerned a dead person who was a relative of the complainant.
Three days ago, on December 6, a panchayat secretary of Mahadevpur village in Sangareddy was caught by ACB officials when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 15000.
Officer C Umesh had demanded the bribe amount from one person to issue a ‘no dues certificate’ to help him get a bank loan.
In Mahabubabad district, a senior drafting officer in the survey and land records office was arrested by ACB officials for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in exchange for granting official favours.
The accused official, identified as Jyothi Sharma was caught on camera accepting the bribe on Thursday, November 21.
The previous day, two officers at the commercial tax department, Malakpet 2 Circle, were arrested by the Telangana ACB for demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh but later settling for Rs 50,000. The official, K Soma Shekar, an assistant commercial tax officer, was caught red-handed by the ACB for receiving the bribe money on behalf of Mahaboob Basha.