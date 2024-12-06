Telangana ACB nabs panchayat secy for Rs 15,000 bribe in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Telangana caught the Panchayath Secretary of Mahadevpur village Sangareddy red-handed when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 15000.

Officer C Umesh, panchayath secretary of Mahadevpur village, Kather mandal in Sangareddy district had demanded the bribe amount from one person to issue a ‘no dues certificate’ to help him get a bank loan.

Based on a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught him. The official is arrested and produced before the Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court Nampally Hyderabad.

The case is under investigation.