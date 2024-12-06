Telangana ACB nabs panchayat secy for Rs 15,000 bribe in Sangareddy

The accused demanded the bribe amount from one person to issue a 'no dues certificate' to help him get a bank loan.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 6th December 2024 6:58 pm IST
Telangana ACB nabs panchayat secy for Rs 15,000 bribe in Sangareddy
Representational image.

Hyderabad: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Telangana caught the Panchayath Secretary of Mahadevpur village Sangareddy red-handed when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 15000.

Officer C Umesh, panchayath secretary of Mahadevpur village, Kather mandal in Sangareddy district had demanded the bribe amount from one person to issue a ‘no dues certificate’ to help him get a bank loan.

Also Read
ACB raids uncover corruption at Telangana RTA check posts

Based on a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught him. The official is arrested and produced before the Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court Nampally Hyderabad.

The case is under investigation.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 6th December 2024 6:58 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button