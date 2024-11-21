Telangana: Mahabubabad collectorate official caught on camera taking bribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a senior drafting officer in the survey and land records office in the Mahabubabab district collectorate on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in exchange for granting official favours.

The accused official, identified as Jyothi Sharma was caught on camera accepting the bribe on Thursday, November 21.

The previous day, two officers at the commercial tax department, Malakpet 2 Circle, were arrested by the Telangana ACB for demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh but later settling for Rs 50,000. The official, K Soma Shekar, an assistant commercial tax officer, was caught red-handed by the ACB for receiving the bribe money on behalf of Mahaboob Basha.

The bribe money was found in Soma Sekhar’s office drawer which turned positive for chemical traces of bribery.

On the same day, the Telangana ACB apprehended two sanitary field assistants working with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) when they accepted a bribe of Rs 25,000.

Also Read 2 GHMC officials held for Rs 25K bribe to waive penalty on coffee shop

“The sanitary field assistant of GHMC Circle 18, Jubilee Hills, Mohammed Saleem Khan, was caught by ACB Hyderabad City Range 1, when he demanded Rs 60,000 and accepted a bribe of Rs 25,000 through sanitary field assistant, G Ramesh, for not imposing a fine on a coffee shop”, said an ACB official.

Both accused were arrested and produced before the principal special judge for SPE and ACB cases.