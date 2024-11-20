2 GHMC officials held for Rs 25K bribe to waive penalty on coffee shop

Hyderabad: Two sanitary field assistants working with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) when they accepted a bribe amount of Rs 25,000.

“The sanitary field assistant of GHMC Circle 18, Jubilee Hills, Md Saleem Khan, was caught by ACB Hyderabad City Range 1, when he demanded Rs 60,000 and accepted a bribe of Rs 25,000 through sanitary field assistant, G Ramesh, for ‘not imposing a fine on a coffee shop’,” said an ACB official.

Both the accused have been arrested and produced before the principal special judge for SPE and ACB cases, Hyderabad.