Telangana ACB arrests Kondapur Panchayat Secretary for seeking bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, September 27, caught the Panchayat Secretary of Kondapur village and mandal of Sangrareddy district for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5000.

The officer, Mohd Shakeel, demanded the bribe at the Mandal Education Office, Kondapur mandal, Sangareddy, from a person who wanted a residence certificate.

The Panchayat Secretary was caught red handed when he accepted the bribe. Mohd Shakeel was arrested and produced before the Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases Hyderabad.