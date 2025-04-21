Telangana ACB nabs panchayat raj official for accepting Rs 7,000 bribe

Hyderabad: The senior assistant at the office of the executive engineer, Panchayat Raj division, Armoor, was arrested for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000.

The accused has been identified as N Srinivasa Sharma.

According to reports, the bribe was sought in exchange for securing signatures from the former Executive Engineer (E.E.) of Armoor and the present E.E. of Nizamabad on Fund Transfer Order (FTO) documents.

The accused initially demanded Rs7,500 but reduced the amount to Rs7,000 after negotiations with the complainant. Acting on the complaint, ACB officials apprehended him while he was accepting the bribe.

Further investigation is ongoing.

The ACB has requested citizens file complaint over bribery by government officials on the ACB’s toll free number 1064. Complaints can also be filed on WhatsApp at 944-044-6106 or via social media on Facebook (Telangana ACB) and X (@TelanganaACB).