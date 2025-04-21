Telangana ACB nabs panchayat raj official for accepting Rs 7,000 bribe

The accused has been identified as N Srinivasa Sharma.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 21st April 2025 8:04 pm IST
The senior assistant at the office of the executive engineer, Panchayat Raj division, Armoor, was arrested for accepting bribe of Rs 7,000.
The senior assistant at the office of the executive engineer, Panchayat Raj division, Armoor, was arrested for accepting bribe of Rs 7,000.

Hyderabad: The senior assistant at the office of the executive engineer, Panchayat Raj division, Armoor, was arrested for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000.

The accused has been identified as N Srinivasa Sharma.

According to reports, the bribe was sought in exchange for securing signatures from the former Executive Engineer (E.E.) of Armoor and the present E.E. of Nizamabad on Fund Transfer Order (FTO) documents.

MS Creative School

The accused initially demanded Rs7,500 but reduced the amount to Rs7,000 after negotiations with the complainant. Acting on the complaint, ACB officials apprehended him while he was accepting the bribe.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Also Read
ACB nabs Telangana police officer, reporter over Rs 1 lakh bribe

The ACB has requested citizens file complaint over bribery by government officials on the ACB’s toll free number 1064. Complaints can also be filed on WhatsApp at 944-044-6106 or via social media on Facebook (Telangana ACB) and X (@TelanganaACB).

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 21st April 2025 8:04 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button