Telangana ACB arrests panchayat secretary in Indiramma bribe case

The accused officer, Boya Ranganna, had demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant to release the first instalment of his Indiramma house.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 13th March 2026 10:49 pm IST
Telangana ACB nabs Panchayat Secretary in Gadwal for accepting Rs 15,000 bribe
Telangana ACB nabs Panchayat Secretary in Gadwal for accepting Rs 15,000 bribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, March 13, arrested a panchayat secretary for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

The accused, Boya Ranganna, panchayat secretary of Eklaspur village in Leeja mandal, had initially demanded Rs 20,000 from a complainant to release the first instalment of his Indiramma house and to ensure the remaining three instalments were sanctioned without interruption, the ACB said.

He was caught red-handed while accepting the reduced amount of Rs 15,000 at the Mandal Parishad Development Office, it said.

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The accused is being produced before a special court and further investigation is underway, the ACB added.

The bureau urged citizens to report bribery demands by government officials through its toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp number 9440446106, its Facebook page (Telangana ACB) or its website.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 13th March 2026 10:49 pm IST

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