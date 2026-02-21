Telangana ACB books govt officer for Rs 4 crore disproportionate assets

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Saturday, February 21, registered a case against a government officer in Nagarkurnool after searches revealed assets of around Rs 4 crore.

Sundari Kiran Kumar works as an Agriculture Assistant Director of Agriculture in the Kalwakurthy division of Nagarkurnool district.

He amassed assets through corruption and dubious means during his service, read an ACB release.

In a search operation conducted on Saturday at Kumar’s residence and seven other locations linked to several members of his family, officials discovered assets including 97.03 acre of agricultural land, three open plots, five vehicles, two flats and a house.

Insurance policies worth Rs 5.5 lakh and investments of about Rs 50 lakh in Kumar’s name and his family members were also found.

According to the release, the movable and immovable property value is estimated at around Rs 4 crore. The market value could be 10 times higher.

They have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Further investigations are underway.