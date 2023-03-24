Telangana: ACB catches 3 officials receiving bribe

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau caught three officials when they demanded and accepted a bribe from different persons for doing official work.

In Sangareddy the District Education Officer was caught red handed along a senior assistant when they demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000 for forwarding a proposal for issuance of NOC to a school master. Both of them demanded the bribe of Rs.1,10,000 from the complainant.

On a complaint the ACB booked a case and trapped the DEO Nampally Rajesh and senior assistant N Rama Krishna Goud.

In the other case, a panchayat Secretary of Rechapally Gram Panchayath at Sarangpur mandal Jagityal district was caught red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a businessman to prepare cheques in respect of MGNRGS works. On a complaint the ACB sleuths booked a case and trapped the officer.