Telangana: ACB catches 3 officials receiving bribe

In Sangareddy the District Education Officer was caught red handed along a senior assistant when they demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000 for forwarding a proposal for issuance of NOC to a school master.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 24th March 2023 5:32 pm IST
Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Telangana state

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau caught three officials when they demanded and accepted a bribe from different persons for doing official work.

In Sangareddy the District Education Officer was caught red handed along a senior assistant when they demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000 for forwarding a proposal for issuance of NOC to a school master. Both of them demanded the bribe of Rs.1,10,000 from the complainant.

On a complaint the ACB booked a case and trapped the DEO Nampally Rajesh and senior assistant N Rama Krishna Goud.

In the other case, a panchayat Secretary of Rechapally Gram Panchayath at Sarangpur mandal Jagityal district was caught red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a businessman to prepare cheques in respect of MGNRGS works. On a complaint the ACB sleuths booked a case and trapped the officer.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 24th March 2023 5:32 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button