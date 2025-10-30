Telangana ACB catches engineer accepting Rs 1.90 lakh bribe

The tainted amount was recovered from him.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th October 2025 1:37 pm IST
Electoral bonds: Plea in SC seeks SIT probe into alleged quid pro quo
Representative image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau officials on Thursday caught an executive engineer of the endowment department when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 1.90 lakh for doing official work.

The engineer, Voodepu Venkata Rama Rao, working at Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Yadagirigutta, Yadadri Bhuvangiri district and incharge superintendent engineer, endowment department, Telangana, was caught in front of a pharmacy at Medipally when he accepted the bribe amount of Rs. 1.90 lakh.

He had allegedly demanded the bribe as a “reward for the bill amount of Rs. 11,50,445”, processed by the executive engineer for the installation of food machines at the temple.

Memory Khan Seminar

The tainted amount was recovered from him. The officer was arrested and produced before the Second Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases, Nampally, Hyderabad.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th October 2025 1:37 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button