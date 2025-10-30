Telangana ACB catches engineer accepting Rs 1.90 lakh bribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau officials on Thursday caught an executive engineer of the endowment department when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 1.90 lakh for doing official work.

The engineer, Voodepu Venkata Rama Rao, working at Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Yadagirigutta, Yadadri Bhuvangiri district and incharge superintendent engineer, endowment department, Telangana, was caught in front of a pharmacy at Medipally when he accepted the bribe amount of Rs. 1.90 lakh.

He had allegedly demanded the bribe as a “reward for the bill amount of Rs. 11,50,445”, processed by the executive engineer for the installation of food machines at the temple.

The tainted amount was recovered from him. The officer was arrested and produced before the Second Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases, Nampally, Hyderabad.