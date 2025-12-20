Telangana ACB catches govt officer red-handed for taking Rs 10K bribe

The accused works as a district agriculture officer.

Telangana ACB arrested Puppala Anjaneyulu Goud

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a government officer in Wanaparthy for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

Puppala Anjaneyulu Goud works as a district agriculture officer who demanded Rs 20,000 from the complainant to ensure a regular supply of fertiliser (urea) without interruption.

He had already received Rs 3,000 and was caught red-handed while accepting the remaining amount.

A case has been registered.

Telangana ACB urges all citizens to report incidents of bribery demands by government officials. Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp 9440446106, the ACB Facebook page (Telangana ACB), or through the official website.

