Telangana ACB catches two govt officials for taking Rs 60k bribe

Hyderabad: Two government officials working in the agricultural department in Karimnagar were caught red-handed by the anti-corruption bureau officials on Saturday, March 29.

According to the complainant, the two accused – A Purushotham, working as a selection grade secretary, and K Srinivas Reddy, working as a security guard – in Karimnagar’s agriculture market committee demanded a bribe of Rs 60,000 to renew the wholesale fruit business commission agent’s license.

Two days ago, another government official working in Adilabad was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 by officials of the Telangana ACB.

District extension and media officer Adilabad, Macherlaposhetty Ravi Shankar, was caught red-handed after a complaint was filed.

According to ACB officials, the officer had demanded the bribe in exchange for not sending a report against the complainant in an ongoing enquiry. Following a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and apprehended Ravi Shankar while accepting the money.

Officials urged citizens to report corruption by dialing 1064. Further investigation into the case is underway.