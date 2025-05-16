Telangana ACB flags scam calls targeting govt officials

Scammers are making fake calls to employees and demanding money under the pretense of preventing registration of cases against them.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 16th May 2025 6:19 pm IST
Representational Image of scam calls
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, May 16, issued an official warning regarding a recent surge in fraudulent calls impersonating ACB officials.

According to the official notification, some private individuals are reportedly making fake calls to government employees and demanding money under the pretense of preventing registration of cases against them.

The director general of the Anti-Corruption Bureau clarified that ACB officials never ask for money from public servants to avoid registering cases. Government employees are urged not to believe such calls or make any payments to these imposters.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Telangana ACB probes suspended motor vehicle inspector in Rs 3.51 cr assets case

The ACB has advised anyone receiving such calls to immediately report the incident to the ACB Toll-Free Number 1064 and inform their local police stations. Additionally, the public can reach out to ACB Telangana through social media platforms such as WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X (formerly Twitter @TelanganaACB).

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 16th May 2025 6:19 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button