Telangana ACB flags scam calls targeting govt officials

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, May 16, issued an official warning regarding a recent surge in fraudulent calls impersonating ACB officials.

According to the official notification, some private individuals are reportedly making fake calls to government employees and demanding money under the pretense of preventing registration of cases against them.

The director general of the Anti-Corruption Bureau clarified that ACB officials never ask for money from public servants to avoid registering cases. Government employees are urged not to believe such calls or make any payments to these imposters.

The ACB has advised anyone receiving such calls to immediately report the incident to the ACB Toll-Free Number 1064 and inform their local police stations. Additionally, the public can reach out to ACB Telangana through social media platforms such as WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X (formerly Twitter @TelanganaACB).