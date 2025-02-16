Telangana ACB issues clarification over fake calls to govt officials

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday, February 16 issued a clarification regarding fake calls to government officials.

The agency’s clarification comes after a tehsildar was duped of Rs 3.30 lakh by fraudsters posing as ACB officials. The incident in question occurred on February 9, when a tehsildar in Telangana’s Bhuvanagiri Yadadri district was duped.

The Rajampet tahsildar received a phone call from a caller who claimed to be an ACB officer. The fraudster told him that one of his subordinates had confessed his name in an alleged corruption issue.

He threatened that there was an imminent threat of arrest and that a warrant was issued. Following the call, the tehsildar transferred the amount to the fraudster in multiple transactions.

Subsequently, when the victim tried to reach the caller, his phone was switched off. He then realised he was conned.

He also contacted his subordinate to check whether ACB officials had caught him. After coming to know that it was an impersonator who cheated him, a family member of the tahsildar approached the police and complained.

ACB issues clarification

Following the incident, the Telangana ACB issued a clarification stating that it doesn’t dial any government employee asking for money to not register a case. Government employees were urged not to believe such fraudulent calls and not to make payments.

“If any government employee or general public receive calls claiming to be ACB officials, please contact the ACB toll free number or approach the local police station,” said a press release from the ACB.

It further urged the general public to reach out through social media including Facebook, X and WhatsApp.