Telangana ACB logs highest second-quarter case count since 1983

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a record number of cases in the second quarter of 2026, the highest for the period since 1983, Director General Charu Sinha said on Tuesday, July 28.

As many as 67 cases were booked in just three months, including 34 trap cases, 10 disproportionate assets (DA) cases and 23 surprise checks, signalling an intensified crackdown across the state, Sinha said during a review meeting.

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The record number of cases reflects the organisation’s renewed focus on curbing corruption through sustained vigilance, professional investigations and coordinated efforts, she added.

The Bureau also organised a Reward Mela to recognise outstanding work during the quarter and presented commendation certificates and rewards to the best-performing personnel.

Sinha said ‘corruption makes a country hollow from within’ and reminded the officers of the responsibility they shoulder in protecting public interest.