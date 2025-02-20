Telangana ACB nabs 2 govt officials for accepting bribes over Rs 1L

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught two government officials red-handed on Thursday, February 20, for accepting bribes.

In the first case, an official of scheduled castes cooperative development cooperation in Hyderabad was caught red-handed when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Boppuri Anand Kumar.

According to reports, the accused demanded the bribe towards “a reward for processing the sanctioned bill of Rs 33, 32,350 and also as an undue advantage for the forthcoming bills of the complainant,” said ACB officials.

The officer is arrested and produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases at Nampally. The case is under investigation.

On the same day, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught the agricultural officer of Ashwapuram Mandal red-handed while accepting a Rs 30,000 bribe.

The accused has been identified as D Shanthan Kumar.

According to reports, the officer demanded the bribe in exchange for issuing coupons required to sell the complainant’s cultivated cotton. Following a complaint, ACB officials set up a trap and apprehended Shanthan Kumar while accepting the money.

Further investigation is ongoing.

On February 14, Satish Kumar working in the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TGSPDCL) Gachibowli sub-division was arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe.

According to reports, the accused demanded Rs 75,000 from a complainant to process an already approved work completion report for a transformer and CT meter installation at an apartment. He also sought a bribe for approving another report dated January 28 forwarded by the Assistant Engineer’s office for a separate project.

ACB officials Rs 50,000 was recovered from his office table drawer. A chemical test confirmed traces of the tainted money on his hands and drawer.