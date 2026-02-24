Telangana ACB nabs Electricity Dept official over bribe to tamper metre

The official had reportedly already taken Rs 16,000 from the complainant over a metre tampering issue and was caught by the ACB while accepting and additional Rs 16,000.

Masab Tank Electricity Assistant Engineer (AE) Mamidi Shetty Srinivas Rao caught by Telangana ACB

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, February 24, nabbed an official from the Electricity department for allegedly accepting a Rs 16,000 bribe.

The official, Masab Tank Electricity Assistant Engineer (AE) Mamidi Shetty Srinivas Rao, had reportedly already taken Rs 16,000 from the complainant over a metre tampering issue and was caught by the ACB when accepting an additional Rs 16,000.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the ACB said in a release.

The department urges all citizens to report incidents of bribery demands by government officials. Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp number 9440446106, the ACB Facebook page (Telangana ACB), or through the official website.

