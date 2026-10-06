Telangana ACB nabs panchayat secretary over bribery in Siddipet

According to the ACB, the panchayat secretary, B Aruna sought a bribe from the complainant and asked him to hand it over to the contractor Dasari Santhosh.

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Panchayat Secretary B Aruna and contractor Dasari Santhosh
Panchayat Secretary B Aruna and contractor Dasari Santhosh

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, October 6, arrested a panchayat secretary and a contractor in Siddipet district for allegedly accepting a Rs 15,000 bribe.

The duo had allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 from the complainant to process and forward mutation files for two houses in their name.

According to the ACB, the panchayat secretary, B Aruna, sought a bribe from the complainant and asked him to hand it over to the contractor Dasari Santhosh. The two were caught red-handed by the agency. Aruna and Santosh were arrested and would be produced before the ACB court in Hyderabad for trial.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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