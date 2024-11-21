Telangana ACB nabs Sangareddy panchayath secy for Rs 10K bribe

He was caught red-handed on Thursday when he was accepting the remaining bribe of Rs 15,000 from the villager.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 21st November 2024 4:51 pm IST
Bribe
Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Panchayath Secretary of Atmakur village, Sadhasivpet mandal of Sangareddy district was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 10,000 on Thursday, November 21.

The accused officer, P Sachin Kumar, while working as Panchayath Secretary Illapur village demanded Rs 30,000 from a villager for allotment of a house number and accepted Rs 10,000 as initial payment.

He was caught red-handed on Thursday when he was accepting the remaining bribe of Rs 15,000 from the villager.

Both the hands of the accused officer tested positive in the chemical test. He was arrested and was being produced before the ACB Court Hyderabad.

