Telangana ACB raids Additional Collector’s properties in DA case

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday, January 21, conducted raids at properties linked to Hanamkonda Additional Collector, A Venkat Reddy, reportedly in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Searches were conducted at various locations across Telangana, and an investigation into his total wealth is currently underway. More details on the case are awaited.

ACB had previously searched the officer’s properties in December last year, seizing Rs 30 lakh and foreign liquor from his residence. This action was taken just a day after the officer was caught taking a Rs 60,000 bribe for processing the renewal of a school contract on December 5.

Reddy, who also served as the in-charge District Education Officer (DEO) of Hanamkonda, had demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the correspondent of Creative Model School at Kothur Jenda area, but then reduced the amount after repeated requests.

He was arrested along with the educational department’s junior assistant, Kanneboina Manoj, and senior assistant, Mohammed Ghousuddin.

At the time, ACB deputy superintendent of police Sambaiah had said that Reddy was previously booked in a DA case in 2008 in Nalgonda and had also faced corruption charges in the ring road land acquisition when he was serving as Jangaon Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO).