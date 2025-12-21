Telangana ACB raids Khammam RTO office, cash worth Rs 78K seized

Officials took 13 agents into custody and seized Rs 78,120 in unaccounted cash from their possession.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 21st December 2025 6:43 pm IST
Telangana AC B Logo
Telangana ACB

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday, December 20, conducted a surprise check at the Road Transport Office (RTO) in Khammam and noted several irregularities.

The officials took 13 agents into custody and seized Rs 78,120 unaccounted cash from their possession. A total of 837 original vehicle registration certificates (RCs) and original driving licenses were also collected from these agents.

Additionally, the attendance register, cash register, and other official registers were not maintained properly and many unauthorised agents were handling official documents.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

A detailed report on the operation will be submitted to the government recommending necessary disciplinary and legal action against the concerned officials and others involved, ACB said.

Telangana ACB urges all citizens to report incidents of bribery demands by government officials. Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).


Memory Khan Seminar


Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 21st December 2025 6:43 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button