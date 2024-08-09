Telangana ACB raids uncover assets over Rs 6 cr from Nizamabad officer

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted a raid on the residence of the superintendent and in-charge revenue officer, Dasari Narendar, at the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, uncovering assets worth at least Rs 6.07 crore.

The raid, part of an ongoing investigation into Disproportionate Assets, revealed Rs. 2.93 crore in cash, Rs. 1.10 crore in bank accounts held by Narendar, his wife, and his mother, 51 tolas of gold worth Rs 6 lakh, and 17 immovable properties valued at Rs. 1.98 crore. The total value of the seized assets amounts to approximately Rs. 6.07 crore.

Narendar has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, specifically Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) for acquiring assets disproportionate to his income through corrupt practices.

Following the raid, he was arrested and is set to appear before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases in Hyderabad. The ACB’s investigation is ongoing, with further searches being conducted to uncover additional assets.