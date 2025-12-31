Telangana ACB registers 199 cases in 2025

Out of the 199 cases, 157 were trap cases leading to the arrest of 224 accused, including 176 government servants.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st December 2025 4:31 pm IST
Anti Corruption Bureau
Anti Corruption Bureau

The ACB of Telangana registered a total of 199 cases in 2025, resulting in the arrest of 273 accused, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Out of the 199 cases, 157 were trap cases leading to the arrest of 224 accused, including 176 government servants.

Additionally, 15 cases pertained to Disproportionate Assets (DA) against government employees, and 26 cases involved other instances of criminal misconduct by government servants, in which 34 accused were arrested, Anti-Corruption Bureau Director General Charu Sinha said in a statement.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

In trap cases related to the demand and acceptance of bribes, the ACB seized a total of Rs 57.17 lakh, of which Rs 35.89 lakh has been reimbursed to the complainants, she added.

Furthermore, the bureau unearthed properties worth over Rs 96 crore in the 15 DA cases.

The ACB obtained 115 sanction orders from the government for the prosecution of accused individuals and filed charge sheets accordingly.

Memory Khan Seminar

The bureau also conducted 26 regular enquiries into allegations of corruption and carried out 54 surprise inspections of various offices, including sub-registrar offices, RTA check posts, and welfare hostels, the statement said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st December 2025 4:31 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button