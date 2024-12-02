Telangana ACB seeks custody of irrigation engineer in Rs 100 cr DA case

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) filed a petition in the court seeking custody of irrigation department assistant engineer, Nikesh Kumar, who was arrested after the ACB registered assets disproportionate to known sources of income (DA) case against him.

The ACB teams simultaneously conducted searches at the houses of Nikesh Kumar, his relatives, friends, acquaintances, and others. The ACB identified property valued at Rs 17 crore, and its market value is estimated to be about Rs 100 crore.

The ACB’s probe revealed that the Nikesh owned assets including 6.5 acres of agricultural land in Moinabad, three farmhouses, and two commercial complexes in Shamshabad and Miyapur. Additionally, significant assets were found in the names of his relatives.

The ACB also conducted inspections at 19 locations, including farmhouses in Tolukatta, Sajjanpally, and Nakkalapally in Moinabad Mandal, seizing documents related to illegal assets.

Assistant engineer Nikesh was previously caught in May by ACB for bribery charges. Apart from him, executive engineer K Bhansi Lal, assistant engineer K Karthik, and MRO surveyor P Ganesh were also arrested. These officials had demanded a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh for doing official work.