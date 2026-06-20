Telangana ACB seizes another Rs 1.5 cr from land survey official

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday, June 20, seized an additional Rs 1.5 crore cash from the Deputy Director of Multi Zone-II, Sunkari Narahari Rao’s bank locker at Canara Bank in Shalibanda.

Rao was arrested by the ACB on June 16 in a disproportionate assets case and was subsequently sent for 14 days of judicial remand. Raids had uncovered Rs 13.05 crore assets, which the official had allegedly acquired using corrupt practices and dubious means during his service.

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His assets include five open plots in Rangareddy District, 1.24 acre of agricultural land at Maheshwaram, a residential flat in a high-rise building at Puppalaguda, two residential flats in a high-rise building at Narsingi, and another residential flat in a high-rise building at Rajendranagar.

One G+3 building located at TNGOs Colony, Gachibowli, and one G+2 residential building at Chatrinaka were also detected.

Net cash of approximately Rs 1.54 crore, bank balances amounting to Rs 2.29 crore, fixed deposits worth Rs 5.04 crore, gold ornaments weighing about 1.3 kg, and eight kilogram of silver were also found in the accused’s house.

Two lockers in the name of the officer’s wife were also detected and will be opened in due course of the investigation, ACB had said. One KIA Carens Smartstream G1.5 6MT (P) car was also found.