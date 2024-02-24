Telangana: ACB to issue lookout notices in sheep distribution scam case

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) plans to issue lookout notices against Syed Mohiduddin and his son Ikramuddin Ahmed, the prime accused in the ‘sheep distribution scheme’ scam, as both of them are suspected to have fled abroad. It is alleged that the duo have been calling and threatening witnesses to withdraw the case against them.

A case was filed at Gachibowli police station against them recently over alleged irregularities in payment under the scheme. It was later taken over by the ACB. Four officers including two working in the animal husbandry department were arrested and remanded in the case.

Witnesses have reportedly approached authorities of the Anti-Corruption Bureau and informed them of the threatening phone calls.

The ACB has reportedly started to prepare the lookout notices against the father and son duo. The case involves allegations of them buying sheep from farmers and diverting Rs 2.1 crores.

In the preliminary investigation, ACB found that this was not limited to the payment of just a Rs 2.10 crore bill, but that they also diverted large amounts of funds from other farmers.

ACB officials believe that if the father and son are interrogated, more information may come to light. However, by the time the case was taken over by the ACB, both the main accused escaped abroad.

Officials are conducting an in-depth investigation into the conduct of Mohiduddin the prime accused in the case.

Preliminary investigations by the ACB have revealed that Mohiduddin introduced himself as a managing director and director of many companies bought sheep from farmers and cheated them later. ACB officials are collecting the details of when the sheep distribution scheme started and when the firms he claimed to represent were established.

Mohiduddin is the MD of Fresh and Faster and Cymo. Besides this, Mohiduddin, who is the director of Net Deal Sheep and Goal Farms, registered his name as SS Moid in records, stated police officials. The ACB has collected evidence that he is also the proprietor of Neo Multiplex Development Corporation. Records also show that an organization was established in Kondapur in 2008 by him.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG)’s audit of the implementation of the sheep distribution scheme has also brought many interesting facts to light. It is recorded in the records that 126 sheep were transported on a single journey on a single bike. The CAG report revealed that bills worth crores of rupees have been taken, and the records show that the sheep were moved by adding the number of vehicles like bikes, cars, ambulances, and autos.

Irregularities from Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Suryapet and Warangal districts were reported as per the CAG’s investigation. The report also alluded that there were irregularities in every step, from the purchase of sheep to transportation to payment of bills. In this context, the ACB has focused on the investigation of this case, not limited to the case registered in Gachibowli.

The ACB, which has already seized records from the Gachibowli police station, has deployed special teams to collect information and records required for investigation from seven districts where large-scale irregularities in the distribution of sheep have occurred.