Telangana: ACB to probe sheep distribution scam involving officials

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau will launch a probe into the sheep distribution scam that came to light after some beneficiaries were duped by a suspected nexus of officials and middlemen.

Gachibowli police registered a case in December after some people filed complaints against the officials and middlemen, including two assistant directors of the animal husbandry department and two contractors. They were accused of being involved in a scam of Rs 2.1 crore in sheep distribution scheme.

The accused were involved in buying sheep from Andhra Pradesh and distributing it to the beneficiaries in Telangana. The accused have allegedly cheated sheep vendors of Yacharam in Andhra Pradesh.

The incident came to light when the sheep vendors alleged they have not been receiving payment for their sale. The accused had noted down the bank account details of the sellers but they made wrong entries and diverted Rs 2.1 crore to false accounts, police investigation found.

The Gachibowli police registered a cheating case under sections 406, 409 and 420 of IPC against the two contractors and the assistant directors Ravikumar and Keshav Sai and others.

Considering the magnitude of the scam the State government ordered the ACB to probe the case.

One more case was registered at Nampally police station against former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s OSD Kalyan Kumar of causing the disruption and shifting of files after the elections results were declared in December. There are suspicions of Kalyan’s involvement in the fraudulent transaction case.

Complaints of large-scale corruption in the sheep distribution scheme came up during the BRS rule. The government then did not conduct any inquiries in the issue.