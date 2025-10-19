Telangana ACB uncovers corruption at RTA checkposts, seizes over Rs 4 lakh

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on the intervening night of 18-19 October raided 12 RTA checkposts across the state, uncovering a ‘longstanding and organised system of extortion.’ Officials also seized Rs 4,18,880 in unaccounted cash in the operation.

The targeted checkposts include Vishunupuram (Wadapalli) checkpost in Nalgonda district, Kodad checkpost in Suryapet, Krishna checkpost in Narayanpet, Bhoraj checkpost in Adilabad, Bhainsa checkpost in Nirmal, Wankhid checkpost in Komram Bheem-Asifabad, Salabatpoor–Maddunur checkpost and Pendurthy checkpost in Kamareddy.

Officials also raided the Zaheerabad checkpost in Sangareddy, Palvoncha checkpost and Aswarapoor checkpost in Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Muthugudem(Penuballi) checkpost in Khammam.

Drivers seen offering cash

According to ACB officials, drivers arriving at these checkposts were routinely seen offering cash payments to secure passage and noted that RTA officials were intentionally neglecting their duties and allowing agents to stop vehicles and collect illegal payments from drivers.

A detailed report will be sent to the government, recommending necessary action against the concerned.

ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work.

Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).