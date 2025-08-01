Telangana ACB uncovers Rs 30 cr in assets, registers 188 cases in 7 months

Hyderabad: During the first half of the year, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) unearthed disproportionate assets worth Rs 39.16 crore and seized Rs 30.32 lakh in bribe money through trap cases across various government departments.

A total of 188 cases were registered between January and July, including 93 trap cases, 17 surprise checks, 15 criminal misconduct cases, 11 regular enquiries, nine disproportionate assets cases and three discreet enquiries, the ACB said in a release on Friday, August 1.

So far, 145 public servants, including ten outsourcing employees, have fallen into ACB’s net. They have been remanded to judicial custody.

Telangana ACB cases in July

In July alone, the ACB booked 22 cases and enquiries, including 13 trap cases, six surprise checks and one case each of disproportionate assets, criminal misconduct and a regular enquiry.

A total of Rs 11.50 crore was unearthed in the disproportionate assets case, Rs 5.75 lakhs was seized in trap cases of various departments, and Rs 1,49,880 was recovered during surprise checks conducted on RTA check posts and sub-registrar offices, the release said.

Twenty public servants, including two outsourcing employees or private persons were arrested during the month. They are currently in judicial remand. Twenty-one cases were finalised in July, and final reports were sent to the government.