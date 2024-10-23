Telangana: Accused in Ganga Reddy’s murder arrested

Hyderabad: The accused in the murder of M Ganga Reddy at Jabitapur village in Jagtial district, B Santosh Goud, was arrested by police on Wednesday, October 23.

As per reports, he has been lodged at a local police station and is being interrogated by police. Ganga Reddy was a close confidante of Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy for four decades.

The police have seized the weapon used in the glaring daylight murder, and have been tracking the accused’s contacts communicated with via his phone, both before and after the murder.

Santosh Goud allegedly rammed a car into the motorbike being driven by Ganga Reddy, and when the latter fell to the ground, the former took out a knife from the car and stabbed it multiple times on Ganga Reddy’s chest and abdomen.

As per reports, Goud perpetrated the murder in full public view. He then threw his cell phone while fleeing, which the police have recovered.