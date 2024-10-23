Hyderabad police refunds Rs 53 L to senior citizen

Hyderabad: The cybercrime unit of the Hyderabad police recently refunded Rs 53 lakh to a senior citizen who lost the amount in a cyber fraud.

The cyber fraudsters contacted the 84-year-old victim impersonating officials from the CBI and threatened the victim saying that he was involved in Rs 68 crores of financial fraud case. Then the complainant was frightened that he will be imprisoned.

Following the call, the victim transferred Rs 2,88,00,000 to the bank account provided by the fraudsters. Based on a complaint, the Cybercrime unit registered a case and sent notices to banks and seized the the fraudulent amount, and guided the complainant to file a petition in court.