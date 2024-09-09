Telangana: Activist demands release of ‘Samagra Kutumba Survey’ data

Hyderabad: Activist and researcher Srinivas Kodali here on Monday, September 9, demanded the Telangana government to release the ‘Samagra Kutumba Survey’ data, which was taken or mapped immediately after the state was formed in 2014 by the then Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

Wondering what the previous BRS government had done with the ‘Samagra Kutumba Survey,’ a survey of all households in Telangana, Srinivas Kodali demanded the current Congress government to release that survey if it stoof for transparency. He said that survey could be used as the basis for the census which is pending.

During a public hearing held on the topic ‘Access to Information and Grievance Redress in Telangana’ held at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram on Monday, social activists stressed the need for a more robust grievance redressal system in Telangana.

Bhagya Lakshmi, an activist, raised several issues about KGBV schools, regarding lack of facilities like toilets, drinking water, hygiene kits for girls and cosmetic bills.

Nikhil Dey, another activist, stressed the need for an accountability law in Telangana on the lines of Rajasthan. He felt that accountability and responsiveness of the government was the bedrock of democracy.

Citizens presented their grievances with evidence such as compensation for COVID-19 deaths, unfulfilled widow pensions, pending house allotments, non-functioning of Forest Rights Act and others. Expressing their concern about problems not getting resolved, delay in getting information, delay in getting rights and benefits, activists stressed the need for a public tracking system in place in Telangana so that complaints could be resolved within a short period.

Divya Devarajan, nodal officer of Prajavani, and T Ravi Kiran, electronic service delivery commissioner participated in the public hearing. They assured that as per the people’s representations, they would start an information portal like ‘Jan Soochna Portal’ of Rajasthan, and would build a robust grievance redressal system for the people.