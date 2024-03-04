Telangana: Actor Babu Mohan joins KA Paul’s Praja Shanthi Party from BJP

He will be contesting from Warangal district in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Legendary actor Babu Mohan joined Dr K A Paul's Praja Shanthi Party on Monday. He will be contesting from Warangal district in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Hyderabad: After more than a month of quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), legendary Telugu actor Babu Mohan, on Monday, March 4, joined K A Paul’s Praja Shanthi Party.

He will be contesting from Warangal district on the party’s ticket in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Babu Mohan told media persons that he would also campaign for Dr. Paul who will be contesting from Vishakapatnam.

Praising Dr. Paul, Babu Mohan said that the PSP chief can bring “unlimited funds for the development of the Telugu states.”

On February 7, Babu Mohan left the saffron party after feeling “disappointed” over not considering him as the candidate for the Warangal Lok Sabha ticket in the upcoming polls.

Babu Mohan contested for the BJP in 2018 and 2023 from the Andole Assembly constituency.

