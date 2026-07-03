Telangana Additional CEO reviews SIR progress in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vasan Venkateswarlu Reddy on Friday, July 3, inspected the progress of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the Khairatabad and Rajendranagar Assembly constituencies.

During the visit, the senior official inspected Polling Station No. 211 in Film Nagar under Banjara Hills and Polling Station No. 184 in MRC Colony in the Khairatabad constituency.

He also visited polling stations in Kokapet and Manchirevula areas of the Rajendranagar constituency to review the implementation and progress of the SIR exercise.

Venkateswarlu Reddy reviewed the status of the door-to-door enumeration process being carried out by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and instructed them to strictly follow due procedure while verifying permanently shifted, deceased and duplicate voters.

Visit households, hand over forms directly to voters: Reddy to BLOs

He directed BLOs to personally visit households and hand over enumeration forms directly to voters as part of the revision process.

The Additional CEO also instructed officials to use the BLO app to verify and process the deletion of names of deceased, duplicate and permanently shifted voters in accordance with election rules and guidelines.

He further said voters could also complete the process online through the Election Commission’s portal and directed officials to create awareness among electors about the facility.

Khairatabad Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), BLOs and other officials participated in the inspection programme.