Telangana: Additional flight approved to accommodate waitlisted Haj pilgrims

Hyderabad: The Haj season is in full swing as five flights carrying Haj pilgrims are scheduled to depart today from Telangana. In a welcome move, an additional flight has been approved to accommodate the waitlisted pilgrims, providing them an opportunity to fulfill their religious obligations. This comes as an addition to the previously scheduled 46 flights.

According to reliable sources within the Haj Committee, the flight for the waitlisted pilgrims is scheduled to take off at 9-10 pm on June 21, ensuring that a larger number of devotees can partake in the sacred journey.

The first batch of pilgrims embarked on their pilgrimage earlier today at 10:30 am. The pilgrims assembled at the Haj House as early as 6:30 am, eagerly awaiting the moment they could begin their journey to the holy land. The second flight departed at 10:45 am, with pilgrims gathering at the Haj House from 6:45 am onward. The third flight is scheduled for departure at 1:35 pm, followed by the fourth flight at 4:30 pm. The fifth and final flight of the day will take off at 9:10 pm, bringing the total number of flights for the day to five.

The management of such a significant number of flights in a single day presents a considerable challenge for the Hajj Committee. Ensuring the completion of essential tasks for each pilgrim and facilitating their departure from the Hajj House demands meticulous planning and efficient execution.

The pilgrimage journey will continue tomorrow as well, with the remaining two convoys set to depart on June 22. The first batch is scheduled to take off at 2:45 pm, while the final group of pilgrims from the Telangana Haj Committee will depart from Shamsabad International Airport at 9 pm, bringing the Hajj preparations to a close for this year.

The Hajj pilgrimage holds immense religious significance for Muslims worldwide, and the efforts made by the Haj Committee to accommodate a larger number of pilgrims reflect their commitment to ensuring that every eligible devotee has the opportunity to embark on this sacred journey.