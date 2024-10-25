Telangana addl DGP directs battalion commandants to hold ‘darbar’ for personnel

Hyderabad: Additional director general, of Telangana special police (TGSP), Sanjay Kumar Jain, has issued a circular memorandum to all the commandants of TGSP units on Friday, October instructing them to conduct ‘Darbar’, a grievance redressal event, with the battalion personnel, to receive their representations/grievances.

The additional DGP has also instructed all the commandants to make specific recommendations to his office on their issues.

The instructions came on the heels of statewide protests by the wives of battalion constables since Monday, October 21, demanding the state government to provide relief to their husbands from heavy workload for long hours without any day off.

Scores of battalion constables have been suspended over their wives’ protests on Police Commemoration Day.