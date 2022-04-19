Telangana adds 22 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 19th April 2022 10:30 pm IST
Global Covid caseload reaches 503.5 million
COVID-19 Virus (Representative Image/Unsplash)

Hyderabad: Telangana on Tuesday recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,91,672.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 12.

A Health department bulletin said 24 people recuperated from the infectious disease raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,87,374.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana sees 11 new COVID-19 cases

The recovery rate stood at 99.46 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infection and the death toll remained at 4,111.

The bulletin said 14,339 samples were tested on Tuesday.

The number of active cases was 187, it said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button