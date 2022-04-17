Telangana sees 11 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 17th April 2022 8:36 pm IST
Global Covid caseload reaches 502.8 million
Representative image

Hyderabad: Telangana on Sunday recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 7,91,630 so far, a bulletin said.

No deaths due to the virus were reported today and the total fatalities stand at 4,111 till date, it said.

Hyderabad recorded the highest number, nine cases.

MS Education Academy

A total of 29 people recovered from the infection, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 7,87,313 so far.

The active cases stood at 222, the bulletin said.

A total of 9,546 samples were tested today and the total number examined was 3,44,52,755 till date.

The case fatality rate was 0.51 percent and the recovery rate 99.45 percent, it added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button