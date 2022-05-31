Telangana adds 59 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 31st May 2022 9:41 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Telangana on Tuesday recorded 59 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,93,277.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 44.

A Health department bulletin said 40 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,88,731.

The recovery rate stood at 99.43 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 11,203 samples were tested on Tuesday.

The number of active cases was 435, it said.

