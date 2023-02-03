Telangana: Adilabad to get IT tower worth Rs 40 crore

Hyderabad: Telangana government has approved an administrative sanction of Rs 40 crore for setting up an IT tower on three acres of land on the outskirts of Adilabad.

The latest tower will be finding its place in the remote district near Battisavargaon village in Mavala Mandal.

Under the ICT policy and Rural Technology Policy, to spread the infrastructure to Tier II cities, the district administration has identified three acres in survey no 72 of Battisavargaon village.

With a built-up space of 48,000 square feet, the project will be executed by the IT department through Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIC).

Sharing excitement over the news, Telangana IT minister K T Rama Rao stated, “Has anyone ever believed that Adilabad would witness IT companies? Brace up! BRS govt gave administrative sanction of Rs 40crore to construct IT tower in Adilabad,” in his Twitter post.

Officials reportedly said that an IT firm, NTT BDNT (LabData Business Solutions India), has established its unit in Adilabad to provide jobs to youth.

The CII (Confederation of Indian Industry), Telangana chapter had recently organised a workshop in the district on the prospects of industrial growth.

KTR also visited the NTT BDNT in September and assured them of full support.

In a follow-up action to his promise, the government has allotted land and funds for the IT Tower.