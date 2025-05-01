Telangana Adivasis and people’s orgs demand end to ‘Operation Kagaar’

Hyderabad: A joint action committee comprising Adivasis and people’s organisations held a protest at the district collectorate in Mulugu on Wednesday, April 30, demanding that the Centre stop killing innocent Adivasis under the guise of ‘Operation Kagaar’ along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.

The protesters demanded that Union Home minister Amit Shah be prosecuted, alleging that the central forces have been raping Adivasi women and murdering innocent Adivasis by branding them as Maoists, to facilitate the Centre to plunder the natural resources in the forests.

The protesters gave a representation to women and child welfare minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, urging her to invite Maoists for peace talks. They warned of a statewide agitation if Operation Kagaar wasn’t stopped immediately.

They urged her to see that a favourable environment was set up for peace talks, with both the Maoists and the police declaring a ceasefire.

Seethakka assured the protesters that the rights of the tribals will be protected, and that the issue will be brought to the attention of President Droupadi Murmu, the state and central governments, to protect the rights of the Adivasis.