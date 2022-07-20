Telangana: Admission to TSPSC Group 1 classes to open from July 22

Hyderabad: According to a press release from the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) group-1 online classes are scheduled to start on August 5.

The eligible criteria for applying for the free coaching programme are Degree, Intermediate or Equivalent and SSC completed in first class. Parents with an annual income of less than Rs 5 lakhs are eligible, the press release said.

The weightage for TSPSC Group-I is 10 percent for higher qualifications, 50 percent for undergraduate degree marks, 20 percent for intermediate marks, and 20 percent for SSC scores.

The applicants should submit their applications online using the official website between July 22 to July 29, 2022. For additional information, call 040-27077929.