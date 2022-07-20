Telangana: Admission to TSPSC Group 1 classes to open from July 22

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 20th July 2022 6:28 pm IST
Telangana govt forms new TSPSC with B Janardhan Reddy as chairman
(Twitter/TSPSC)

Hyderabad: According to a press release from the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) group-1 online classes are scheduled to start on August 5.

The eligible criteria for applying for the free coaching programme are Degree, Intermediate or Equivalent and SSC completed in first class. Parents with an annual income of less than Rs 5 lakhs are eligible, the press release said.

The weightage for TSPSC Group-I is 10 percent for higher qualifications, 50 percent for undergraduate degree marks, 20 percent for intermediate marks, and 20 percent for SSC scores.

MS Education Academy

The applicants should submit their applications online using the official website between July 22 to July 29, 2022. For additional information, call 040-27077929.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button