Telangana: Admissions for 2022-23 open for undergraduate courses

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) on Wednesday announced that the admissions for academic year 2022-23 are now open.

Admissions are open for all colleges affiliated to Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Satavahana University and Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam.

Students can also apply for a diploma in the D-Pharmacy course at polytechnic colleges affiliated to the Telangana Board of Technical Education and Training (TSBTET).

Students who have passed their intermediate board exams or any other equivalent recognised exam can apply for the courses.

Registrations will be done in three phases, from 1st to 30th July, 7th to 21st August and 29th August to 12th September.

First semester will start on 1st October 2022.