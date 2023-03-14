Telangana: Admissions for BC gurukul residential schools open

Hyderabad: The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana BC Gurukul Educational Institution Secretary Mallaiah Battu invited applications for the vacant seats in classes 6, 7, 8, Intermediate and Degree BC Gurukuls.

April 20 is the last date to submit online applications for entry into classes 6, 7 , and 8. The hall tickets can be downloaded on May 2 and the entrance exams will start on May 10, said a press release.

Late date for the students to submit online applications for entry into the intermediate and degree college is April 16. Hall tickets will be available on the website from April 20 and the entrance exams will be conducted throughout the state from April 29.

Interested candidates may apply on the website. The admissions will be completed by August 31.