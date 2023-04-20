Telangana: Admissions for Technical teacher’s certificate course begin

Hyderabad: Technical teacher’s certificate summer training course of 42 days will be conducted at five districts in the state starting from May 1.

The training course will be conducted in Hyderabad, Hanumakonda, Nizamabad, Nalgonda and Karimnagar districts. Admissions into the course will begin on April 21 and end on April 30.

Classes will commence on May 1 and will last until June 6.

The candidates who seek admission should have completed 18 years of age and not crossed 45 years as on April 20, 2023, and passed the Secondary School Certificate or equivalent examination.

The candidates should also have a Lower Grade Technical Certificate Course (TCC) in the trade concerned issued by the Office of the Director of Government Examinations or Telangana State Board of Technical Education & Training (SBTET), or National Trade Certificate issued by ITIs recognized by Government of Telangana.

Certificates issued by national institutes such as the National Institute of Handloom Weaving Certificates issued by the Department of Industries and Commerce or Certificates in Music (Vocal) issued by Telugu University or its equivalent certificates are also accepted.

Eligible candidates can download the admission card from the official website of the Board of Secondary Education.

Candidates hailing from states other than Telangana, who possess academic or technical certificates issued by the boards or institutes other than Telangana state shall obtain prior permission from the Director of Government Examinations, Telangana, duly enclosing their original certificates for verification before admission into the course.