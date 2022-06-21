Telangana: Admissions in Govt schools increasing due to English medium education

Hyderabad: Due to the introduction of English medium education in the schools and the basic amenities being provided by the state government under Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme the number of admissions are increasing in government schools.

Till now 81,22,956 students have taken admission in Government schools. The teachers of Government and local body schools have started a campaign for admission which shall continue till the end of June.

Now the parents and guardians are preferring to admit their children in Government schools instead of private ones.

On June 18 in a single day more than 3000 students left private schools and took admission in government ones. During the current academic year, the English medium education in government schools in Telangana was introduced from standard 1st to 8th.

The local bodies and government schools’ teachers were imparted English medium education training in cooperation with Azim Premji University and a total of 1,04,000 government teachers were trained. The government is providing multi linguistic syllabus books in Telugu and English.

Under the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme basic amenities are to be provided in 26,065 Government schools phase wise during the next three years with an expenditure of Rs. 7,289 crores . The schools where the basic amenities are to be provided shall include 18,240 primary, 3,164 upper primary and 4,661 high schools. These amenities shall include drinking water, furniture, staff, washrooms and repairing of school buildings.