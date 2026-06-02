Telangana Advocates Protection Act comes into force

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has brought the Telangana Advocates Protection Act, 2026, into force with effect from June 2, according to a notification issued by the Law Department on Tuesday.

In the GO, the government stated that all provisions of the Act will come into effect from June 2. The notification was issued under Section 1(3) of the Telangana Advocates Protection Act, 2026 (Act No. 16 of 2026) and will be published in an Extraordinary issue of the Telangana Gazette.

The development comes days after the murder of senior Hyderabad advocate Khaja Moizuddin, which triggered concern within the legal fraternity and renewed discussions on the safety of advocates in the state.

Khaja Moizuddin murder

Moizuddin, a senior advocate known for handling Waqf-related matters, was killed outside his residence in Masab Tank on May 23.

Investigators later described the incident as a contract killing, with police arresting several accused, including alleged conspirators.

The murder drew widespread condemnation from lawyers’ associations, members of the legal community and politicians, who sought stronger measures to ensure the safety of advocates while discharging their professional duties.