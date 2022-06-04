Telangana: AEO suspended for taking bribes from Sircilla farmers

Hyderabad: Agriculture Extension Officer (AEO) Aziz Khan was suspended by Collector Anurag Jayathi on Friday for bribing farmers.

Thadur cluster Agriculture Extension Officer Aziz Khan was suspended on Friday, accusing him of taking bribes from farmers in exchange for uploading crop information online.

The District Agriculture Officer of Rajanna Sircilla told Siasat.com, “He has been suspended for the third time. He was first suspended in 1998, in 2008, for the second time. He was reinstated in 2009 and was also given a heavy punishment consisting of two annual grade increments with a cumulative effect on his service in 2003. He has now been suspended for the third time in 2022 due to a bribe case.”

Farmers were allegedly paying Aziz Khan to upload their crop productivity data on the internet. He also allegedly requested farmers to transmit the bribe money to his bank account via digital payment methods like PhonePe and Google Pay.

District Collector Anurag Jayanthi ordered an investigation after reports of the AEO receiving bribes from farmers surfaced on social media. Khan was suspended following the investigation.