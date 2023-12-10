Telangana: After advisors, CM Revanth sacks chairpersons of state panels

Before becoming CM, Revanth Reddy on various occasions targetted these officials for allegedly colluding with the BRS dispensation in “causing severe financial loss to the state exchequer.”

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th December 2023 8:04 pm IST
Telangana: Revanth sacks all advisors appointed by KCR govt
Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: A day after the Telangana state government led by the newly elected chief minister A Revanth Reddy issued orders removing all the seven advisors appointed by the BRS government, another government order was issued cancelled some appointments and rescinding extentions givem to some chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of state committees.

Subhan Bakery Instagram
Also Read
Revanth sacks all advisors appointed by KCR govt

In government order 1624, issued on Sunday, December 10, the government of Telanagana stated, “Personnel engaged on contract/ outsourcing/ hire basis etc., in the personal staff of said Chairpersons/ Members shall be terminated forthwith. Government employees drafted as personal staff as PA/ PS/ OSD etc., in their offices shall be repatriated forthwith.”

Rescind-GODownload

Those affected by the decision include Chairman of Telangana State Agro Industries Development Corporation Limited Thippana Vijayasimha Reddy, Chairman & Director of Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi Thatikonda Rajaiah, Chairman of Telangana State Seeds Development Corporation Limited
Kondabala Koteswara, and 51 other officials.

MS Education Academy

Before becoming CM, Revanth Reddy on various occasions targetted these officials for allegedly colluding with the BRS dispensation in “causing severe financial loss to the state exchequer.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th December 2023 8:04 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button