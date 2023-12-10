Telangana: After advisors, CM Revanth sacks chairpersons of state panels

Hyderabad: A day after the Telangana state government led by the newly elected chief minister A Revanth Reddy issued orders removing all the seven advisors appointed by the BRS government, another government order was issued cancelled some appointments and rescinding extentions givem to some chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of state committees.

In government order 1624, issued on Sunday, December 10, the government of Telanagana stated, “Personnel engaged on contract/ outsourcing/ hire basis etc., in the personal staff of said Chairpersons/ Members shall be terminated forthwith. Government employees drafted as personal staff as PA/ PS/ OSD etc., in their offices shall be repatriated forthwith.”

Those affected by the decision include Chairman of Telangana State Agro Industries Development Corporation Limited Thippana Vijayasimha Reddy, Chairman & Director of Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi Thatikonda Rajaiah, Chairman of Telangana State Seeds Development Corporation Limited

Kondabala Koteswara, and 51 other officials.

Before becoming CM, Revanth Reddy on various occasions targetted these officials for allegedly colluding with the BRS dispensation in “causing severe financial loss to the state exchequer.”