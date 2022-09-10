Telangana: After eloping to marry, 23-yr-old kills lover

Hyderabad: In a gruesome incident, a 19-year-old girl who eloped with her friend was eventually murdered by him in the Wanaparthy district of Telangana. The body of the girl was later recovered in Khila Ghanpur of Wanaparthy district by police.

M.Sai Priya (19), a degree student and a resident of Madhuban Colony in Mailardevpally police station was reportedly in love with Srisailam (23), a native of Khila Ghanpur, for three years now. Both of them wanted to get married and approached their families with the proposal, however, they did not agree to it.

On Monday, Srisailam, who is into the dairy business, left his hometown and contacted Sai Priya asking her to come to Wanaparthy to discuss their wedding. Believing him, Sai Priya left her house in Mailardevpally. On being unable to find her at home the family approached the Mailardevpally police who booked a missing person’s complaint and launched an operation to trace her.

By then, Sai Priya had reached Wanaparthy and met Srisailam. He introduced Sai Priya to the villagers as his cousin. On the same day, he is suspected to have taken her to the hills at a nearby canal, where after an argument, he allegedly strangled her to death. With the help of his friend Shiva, he buried her body in a secluded spot near the canal and threw her mobile phone into an agricultural well.

The police who checked the victim’s call records found that the mobile phone was switched off however, the last calls were made to Srisailam. On suspicion, the police took Srisailam into custody and on interrogation, he confessed to the killing. His friend Shiva was also arrested later.

The Mailardevpally police with help of Wanaparthy police identified the spot and exhumed the body in a forest area. In presence of panch witnesses, the postmortem was done and the body was handed over to the family for the last rites.

The police are questioning Srisailam to know his motive behind killing Sai Priya.